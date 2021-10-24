Hyderabad: Jawaharnagar Dumpyard Stench To End Soon?

Telangana Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar inspected and reviewed Jawaharnagar Dumpyard as directed by IT Minister KTR on Saturday. He was accompanied by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Commissioner Lokesh, Jawaharnagar Mayor Mekala Kavya, and Dammaiguda municipal chairperson Praneetha Goud. He said that a 28 MW waste-to-energy unit in addition to the existing 20MW unit is going to be set up to put an end to the stench from the Jawahar Nagar dump yard.

Arvind Kumar said that it would take 18 months once the centre gives environmental clearance.

Here is the tweet made by Arvind Kumar after inspecting the Jawaharnagar Dumpyard.

Inspected & reviewed Jawaharnagar Dumpyard as directed by Minister @KTRTRS today

Immediate Action points - drones to take up spraying immediately, bring down pile up stocks among others Mayor @GadwalvijayaTRS, commissioner Lokesh, & mayor - jawaharnagar & Dhammaiguda accompanied pic.twitter.com/0EVFnm7s4x — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) October 23, 2021

On October 20, Praneetha Goud, Dammaiguda municipal chairperson Praneetha Goud tweeted to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, pointing out the smell from the dumping yard increased and it was very difficult to breathe. She further wrote that many people are suffering from health issues.

To this tweet, KTR reacted and asked Arvind Kumar, Mayor G Vijayalakshmi and the GHMC Commissioner to visit Jawahar Nagar personally and report. KTR tweeted, “Request Special CS @arvindkumar_ias and Hyderabad Mayor @GadwalvijayaTRS @CommissionrGHMC to visit Jawahar Nagar personally & report. FYI; We have spent Rs.146 Cr on capping the legacy dump & started 20MW waste to the energy plant also. Also sanctioned funds for leachate treatment."

