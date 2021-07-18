Hyderabad IT Firms Ready to Call Employees to Work From Office

With COVID cases on the decline, IT firms are preparing to allow their employees to soon start working from the office premises. While reaching full capacity is still a challenge, many of them are willing to start at 30% capacity and are interested in adopting a hybrid approach that allows some employees to work from home.

On the other hand, the Telangana government has been communicating with numerous enterprises, IT ecosystem players, and others to instill confidence in them to resume working from their offices.

With vaccinations becoming more popular, many employees have already received two doses. Companies, as well as their suppliers and contractors, are encouraging their staff to get vaccinated and return to work.

"The backbone of the IT operations is facility management services. We're working hard to get people back to work following their vacations. Returning to work will have a favorable influence on a variety of industries, including cabs, cafeterias, cleaning, stationery, consumables, and more, "said Telangana Facilities Management Council President Satyanarayana Mathala (TFMC).

"Small firms with less than 100 employees will have no trouble starting work from home. Larger enterprises, on the other hand, will have to use a hybrid model, in which only a number of employees will come to work on designated days. "

"When IT companies return to work from their offices, they will be bound by the rules of their individual global headquarters. Many will start with a hybrid approach and then increase occupancy later, " said Ramesh Loganathan, past president of industry organization Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association. (With inputs from Telangana Today)