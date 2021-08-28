Hyderabad IT Employees Back to Office By September, Says Jayesh Ranjan

After the Telangana government decided to start physical classes for students from September 1, more people are likely to return to the offices. The number people working from the office should increase, said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries Principal Secretary, as there is no rise in the Covid cases.

Jayesh Ranjan, on Friday, attended an industry event and said that the employees should start coming back to offices as everything is safe and there is no alarming situation in the state.

“A lot of companies are open to the idea of getting the employees back to the office. However, some companies are taking their time to bring the staff back,” Jayesh Ranjan said. He added that in a month’s time, we will see a huge change in the IT sector.

As per the industry officials, more than 85 per cent of the employees around Hyderabad are vaccinated. Besides this, most of the IT staff are not keen on sending their kids to schools and colleges during the ongoing pandemic. However, Jayesh Ranjan hoped that the situation will improve from September through December as more staff would have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, there is a petition online addressing the government to not have in-person classes till class 8. The petition said young children are vulnerable to the virus. It urged the Government to defer the resumption of schools till the children are vaccinated or until enough data is available that assured that Covid has been abated.