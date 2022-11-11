HYDERABAD: A junior student was thrashed and tortured by senior students in the prestigious Indian School of Business in the city on Friday.

The video of the assault was apparently shared with IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand. As seen in the video the boy is seen being hit by several students inside a hostel room. The hapless boy can be seen pleading with them and stating that he had not done anything. The seniors slap and pour powder all over him and one of the students in Telugu asks them to leave him or else he would die.

This is a breaking story further details are awaited.