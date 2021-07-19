Hyderabad: IPS Officer RS Praveen Kumar Resigns

Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who led the tribal and social welfare residential institution movement in Telangana, has resigned from government service. He took to his social media and said that he has applied for voluntary retirement to pursue his passion for social justice and equality with more vigour at his own pace. He thanked everyone for standing by his side throughout his career.

Praveen Kumar wrote a lengthy letter titled 'Infinite Thanks'. He wrote, "With a heavy heart (and joy at the same time), I am sharing with you my decision to voluntarily retire from government service. I have mailed my request to the Chief Secretary of Government of Telangana today. It was not easy to arrive at this life-changing decision, given my humble beginnings and the ardous journey to become an IPS officer. However, the pure pleasure of following my passion hereafter has helped me overcome this uncertainty." Here is the tweet made by RS Praveen Kumar.

He concluded his post saying that he shall use the rest of his life to fulfil the unfinished dreams of doyens of social justice, Mahatma Phule couple, Babasahed Dr BR Ambedkar, Manyawar Shri.Kanshiram and many more torchbearers of India.