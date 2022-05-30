Hyderabad: IPL Betting Racket Busted, Bookie Absconding

A racket involved in placing online bets on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches was busted in the area that falls under Cyberabad limits. A raid was conducted in two flats located in two different places - Miyapur and Bachupalli. Madhapur SOT conducted raids in the apartments after they had received information from reliable sources.

The police also recovered Rs 10 lakh cash during a raid conducted late on Sunday (May 30) and arrested 3 persons in Bachupalli and 2 in Miyapur. Bhimavaram Varma who was organizing and accepting cricket betting amounts from punters was absconding.

In the month of April, a bookie operating an IPL betting racket from a flat in Gudimalkarpur was arrested. According to the police, cricket betting organiser Mohammed Javed Khan was organising betting through apps as he was not able to meet his family expenses. During the interrogation, he confessed that he was into business but he decided to organise betting through apps to make quick money. He was organising betting for 15 to 20 punters from Hyderabad and was collecting money from punters personally and distributing profits to the winners.

Also Read: Kondapur: Woman Among 5 Arrested For Kidnap, Sexual Assault