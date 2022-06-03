Hyderabad: Inter State Drug Peddling Racket Busted, Gang Arrested

Interstate drug peddlers were apprehended on Friday by LB Nagar SOT police. The police have seized one Kg of opium, and 5.2 Kg of opium poppy straw. Police seized the narcotic substance worth Rs 30,29,000. Acting upon specific information, police teams intercepted a vehicle carrying the narcotic substance and the drug peddlers were arrested.

In another case, eight members who were allegedly indulging in the preparation of fake documents were arrested by the LB Nagar Special Operations Team on Friday. The police said that they have seized non-judicial stamp papers, rubber stamps of various officials of different government departments, etc., from them.

