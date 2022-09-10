Hyderabad: Install Chakali Ilamma Statue on Tank Bund: Etela Demands KCR

Hyderabad: BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar on Saturday demanded the state government for installation of Chakali Ilamma, one of the leaders of the Telangana armed struggle, on the Tank Bund and also to expedite the construction of Telangana martyrs memorial.

The BJP leader paid homage to the revolutionary leader Chakali Ilamma on her death anniversary at Choutuppal in Nalgonda district. Speaking to the media persons, He said the Chief Minister KCR has not fulfilled the promise of installing Chakali Ilamma statue and also providing assistance to the families of martyrs of Telangana.

TRS government has changed Telangana into a corrupted state in the last eight years, said Eatala while hitting back at KCR entering into national politics.

Who is Chakali Ilamma

Chakali Ilamma was a revolutionary leader during the Telangana Rebellion. Ilamma's act of defiance against Zamindar Ramachandra Reddy, known as Visnoor Deshmukh, to cultivate her land, became an inspiration for many during the rebellion against the feudal lords of the Telangana region.

