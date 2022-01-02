Hyderabad Industrial Exhibition in Nampally Opens

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday inaugurated the 81st edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIEE), commonly known as "Numaish 2022" organized by the Exhibition Society in Hyderabad. Numaish will continue till February 15, 2022.

Hyderabad Central Zone DCP Vishwa Prasad said that "Arrangements pertaining to Covid-19 measures and fire safety are in place. On the directions of the High Court, fire fighting equipment including a water hydrant system has been set up. Each stall will have a 6 kg capacity fire extinguisher.”

History Of Numaish:

Numaish was started in 1938 by a group of graduates of Osmania University with just 50 stalls to showcase local products. The first Numaish was inaugurated by the Last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan at the Public Gardens and it lasted for 10 days. After that, it continued for 15 days, the next year. Slowly, it extended to a month. The original name was changed to All India Industrial Exhibition and was renamed to its original name, the Numaish in 2009.

Numaish didn't take place on two occasions. First is during 1947-48, on account of the disturbances leading to the merger of Hyderabad State in the Indian Union, and in 2020, Numaish didn't happen due to coronavirus pandemic.

One can either take a bus or a metro to reach the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Hyderabad.