Hyderabad: India’s First Full Green Government Building to Set Up in Hyderabad

India’s first full Green Government building is going to come up in Mint Compound in Hyderabad by next year March. The building is to house the State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO), which will be a Super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) and Grid- Interactive Net Zero Energy structure spread over 2,591 square metres and built in a basement with five floors and a roof garden.

The building will be equipped with a wind tower, real-time LED display, Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BVIP) over the courtyard, recycled timber vertical slabs and movable shading screens. On Saturday, TSREDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy inspected the construction of the green building and said the approximate date of project completion was March 2023.

“TSREDCO is leading by example by coming up with the country’s first 100 per cent green government building. Once operational, more such environmental-friendly buildings will come up in large numbers across the country,” he said.

The other components of the building include fire detection and alarm, electric lighting, total building energy consumption and real-time analytical data, information dashboards, air conditioning and ventilation and external LED display among others.

The water management procedure adopted includes the construction of rainwater collection tanks and measures to control urban flooding in and around the building.

A structural efficiency system is in place with Autoclaved Aerated Concrete blocks and flat slab construction. The total system will consume 10 per cent less reinforcement steel compared to conventional structural systems for office buildings.

With a park on the west side of the site, access to westerly winds is unobstructed at all levels, making the structure a natural ventilation potential building. In addition to this, the solar panels help shade the courtyard as well as the roof, reducing irradiation by around 60 per cent. After completion, some floors of the building will be used by the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited as well, officials said.

(With Inputs: Telangana Today)

