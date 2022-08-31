Hyderabad: Huge Rush of Devotees at Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal

Hyderabad: The crowd at Khairatabad is in sync with the size of Ganesh at the city's landmark pandal on Wednesday. Starting today, Devotees can have a glimpse of Maha Ganesh till the immersion day. Over two lakh pandals were set up across the city to celebrate nine-day festivitie.

According to the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samithi, pandals were set up in a mass scale this year. As per the data from three police commissionerates, Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda, there were 96,000 pandals. The number has increased by 30 percent this year.

Traffic restrictions near Khairatabad Ganesh pandal and its surroundings will be in place till immersion as per the footfall of the devotees.

The 50-feet tall idol made from clay will appear as Shri Panchamukha Mahalakshmi Ganapati while Tri Shakti Mahagayatri and Shanmukha Subramanya Swamy will appear on either side of Ganapati. For the first time in 60 years, the Khairatabad idol was made from clay keeping in view the Supreme Court verdict and guidance of Telangana government. The making of the idol started in June and 150 artisans were involved in making the statue at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore

Also Read: Khairatabad Ganesh Idol Will Cost As Much as A Top Tollywood Hero's Remuneration