Hyderabad: How Nehru Zoo Park Animals Are Beating The Heat

With mercury levels soaring in Hyderabad, the Nehru Zoological Park has taken several measures to protect the animals from sunstroke. Zoo curator, V V L Subhadra said, 50 air coolers and exhaust fans, mist sprayers, sprinklers and small rain–guns were being installed in the animal house.

About 80pc of the windows, ventilators and doors have been covered with thungagrass, gunny cloths and ‘Kashkash thattis, it provides passive cooling to the animals. Green shade nets are being used as roof for birds. Herbivorous animals are being protected by shady shelters. “These measures will help prevent summer stress and heat stroke for the wild animals, birds and reptiles from march to mid-June 2021,” said, V V L Subhadra.

The Zoo management is taking adequate measures to protect the animals. Animals have been provided with watermelon, muskmelon, citrus fruits and ample drinking water. Frozen fruits are provided to monkeys and bears. To protect the animals from the summer stress, zoo management is providing Glucon-D, electrolyte powder, vitamin C and B-Complex supplements.