Hyderabad to House World's Largest Tech Incubator

The Telangana State government is preparing to launch operations at the much-awaited T-Hub 2 in Hyderabad, which will contain the world's second-largest tech incubator. Following the success of T-Hub 1, the State government built T-Hub 2 at Raidurgam for Rs 276 crore. In terms of area, housing startups, and operations, the new T-Hub will dwarf T-Hub 1.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday tweeted in which he shared images of T-Hub 2: "The innovation spaceship is ready to take off! T Hub 2 is almost ready. With 3.5 lakh SFT of built-up space, it will be home to more than 2000 startups. India’s largest tech incubator & the world’s second-largest. #Telangana continues to strengthen its innovation ecosystem."

The goal of T-Hub 2 is to provide a larger and better facility. The new facility was supposed to open in early 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

T-Hub 1 was founded in November 2015 as a startup accelerator. The facility was established by the state government in collaboration with three academic institutions: IIIT-H, Indian School of Business, and Nalsar. It is located on the IIIT-H campus and has a built-up area of over 70,000 square feet. The new T-Hub 2 is 3.5 lakh square feet in size and can house 2,000 companies. It is nearly four times larger than the current facilities. According to an official, it will house corporations, investors, and other ecosystem enablers in addition to startups.

Over the last five years, T-Hub has assisted over 1,200 businesses in raising about Rs 1,800 crore in funding and employing over 2,500 employees. T-Hub provides a variety of services, including startup and corporate innovation, as well as programmes such as demo day, international relations, and cohort-based learning. It has given over 1,200 national and international businesses access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporations, investors, and government agencies since 2015. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw have all spoken to startups and young entrepreneurs.