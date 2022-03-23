Hyderabad to House Second Largest Qualcomm Office outside US in October 2022

American multinational corporation Qualcomm with its headquarters in San Diego, California, has informed that they are investing Rs 3904.55 Crores to expand their Hyderabad operations and are planning to inaugurate their second largest campus outside the US in October 2022.

This investment would be made over a period of five years and will lead to an employment generation for about 8700 software professionals.

The new campus coming up in Hyderabad will be spread over an area of 1.572 Million Square feet in Rayadurgam. The campus will be ready for inauguration by October 2022.

The leadership team from Qualcomm comprising their CFO, Akash Palkhiwala, VPs James Jean, Laxmi Rayapudi, Parag Agashe, and Dev Singh, Sr Director met IT & Industries Minister KTR at their headquarters in San Diego and informed about their ongoing investment plan.

During the meeting, Qualcomm and Govt of Telangana agreed to partner with Qualcomm in areas such as Agriculture, Smart Cities, Digital Education, and Connected Devices.

Telangana IT & Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy, Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri participated in the meeting.