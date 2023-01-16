Hyderabad to host World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Davos, Switzerland: A Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Telangana), which will be the only center in India thematically focused on healthcare and life sciences, will be established in Hyderabad. The announcement was made after Telangana government and the World Economic Forum signed a collaboration agreement during the Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos today.

The Centre will be an autonomous, non-profit organisation, leading on policy and governance for healthcare and life sciences.

The collaboration agreement was signed by Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, and Shakthi Nagappan, Chief Executive Officer, Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, Government of Telangana in the presence of Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Commerce Shri. KT Rama Rao and the President of the World Economic Forum Børge Brende. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS Principal Secretary and Shyam Bishen, Head of Healthcare at the World Economic Forum were also present.

“I am delighted that the World Economic Forum has chosen Hyderabad as its India hub for establishing a Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution focused on healthcare and life sciences today. I strongly believe that the Center is a testament to the strong life sciences prowess of Telangana and is yet another step by the Government to elevate the life sciences ecosystem in Telangana and globally. Life sciences is one of the priority sectors in Telangana and I firmly believe that this partnership can leverage on the current ecosystem to further accelerate the value and impact created by Telangana’s life sciences sector globally” said Minister KT Rama Rao.

“India has a unique opportunity to spearhead healthcare and life sciences in South Asia. C4IR Telangana – with the support of the Forum’s global network of Fourth Industrial Revolution centres and the backing of the state and central governments in India – will be a key player in driving stakeholder engagement, building bridges between the public sector and SMEs and supporting job creation in the healthcare sector,” said Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum.

“With its strong track record in vaccine and medicines manufacturing and willingness to leverage Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, India is becoming a global powerhouse in healthcare,” said Dr. Shyam Bishen, Head of Healthcare, World Economic Forum. “Known for its strength in life sciences, Telangana is uniquely positioned to lead this effort, and the new Centre will play an important role in transforming the regional, national and global healthcare sector, and improving patient access and outcomes. It will accelerate product development and delivery innovation within the overall Indian healthcare system”.

India’s First Fourth Industrial Revolution Centre on Healthcare and Life Sciences

C4IR Telangana is the only centre of World Economic Forum in India with a thematic focus on healthcare and life sciences. The state of Telangana is regarded as a leading life sciences hotspot in Asia. Telangana accounts for 1/3rd of global vaccine output and is regarded as the vaccine capital of the world. Also, the State contributes to about 35% of India’s pharmaceutical production.

C4IR Telangana is the 18th center to join the World Economic Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Network, which spans four continents. With establishment of this center, Telangana will become an important node in the global network of 4IR centers, and will also help Telangana consolidate its leadership position globally.

Being the first healthcare and life sciences 4IR centre in the region, the hub will facilitate, advance and accelerate development and adoption of newer technologies including genomics, personalized medicine and healthcare manufacturing, with a focus on the interplay between life sciences and technology in the region and globally. The Centre will leverage on the strengths that the state possesses with respect to progressive industrial policies, abundant availability of talent pool, world class infrastructure and cluster-based approach to create further value for the region and the world.