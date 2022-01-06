Hyderabad To Host National Conference On e-governance 2022

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Govt of India, in association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Government of Telangana will host the 24th National Conference on e-governance on 7th and 8th January 2022 which will take place at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Hyderabad.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘India’s Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World.’

The inaugural session will see the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh as the Chief Guest. The session will be presided by Telangana State IT and Industries Minister KTR.

The conference will also include speaker sessions on various topics including Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Universalization of Public Services, Innovation - Platformization, Emerging Technologies, India’s Techade – Digital Economy (Digital Payments – Building Citizen’s Confidence) amongst others.

The National e-Governance Awards 2021 will be presented on the first day of the conference (i.e January 7th)

The conference on e-governance serves as a platform to recognize, award and promote exemplary implementation of e-governance initiatives. Various Government Departments, Dignitaries from the ministry, solution providers on e-governance exchange their views, issues and e-governance problem mitigation measures.

The recognition conferred to the awardees through this platform has proven to be a great source of motivation to others in innovating and exploring various frameworks on e-governance and promoting digitization in India.

The conference will be of two days duration and will include sessions on selected themes and sub-themes, exhibition, cultural function and other related activities. Speakers and attendees will include dignitaries from the Central and State Government, and Public and Private sectors from pan India.

