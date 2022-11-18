Hyderabad To Host India’s Largest Additive Manufacturing (3d Printing) Expo

Hyderabad, Telangana is going to host India’s largest Additive Manufacturing Exhibition with a vision to bring the global community together and work towards the development of Indigenous eco system in the country. The state is already in the process of setting up the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) which is the apex body for AM in the country to foster innovation and position India as a Global Hub for Additive Manufacturing.

NCAM as part of its mandate to support and foster AM ecosystem in India has partnered with CNT and AM Chronicle to organise India's largest AM Tech Expo which is scheduled for December 2nd and 3rd at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. More than 100+ industries from India and abroad, 50+startups, and 15+ National R&D Institutes are participating in this event and around 3,000 people are expected to attend in person.

“Our vision is to create and enable a sustainable ecosystem for product innovation in India through collaborative efforts between academia, industry and government using the disruptive technology of Additive Manufacturing” said Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana and Chairman of NCAM.

The exhibition is likely to benefit start-ups, young entrepreneurs, manufacturing industry, academia, R&D institutes and SMEs to understand the recent advancements and trends in additive manufacturing and learn about interesting relevant case studies and applications of 3D Printing from industry experts.

