Hyderabad Hospital Bills 80 Lakh For 3 Of Family Who Died of COVID

Three members of a family died due to Covid-19 within a span of just 30 days. The incident took place in Shamshabad. Going into the details, Pediripati Vitalaiah and Sulochana, the residents of Tondupally have three sons and one daughter. On April 28th, Subash, the younger son of Vitalaiah and Sulochana celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary amidst his family members and relatives.

After the event, five members tested positive for covid-19. On May 1st, Sulochana was admitted to a private hospital. She breathed her last on May 12th while undergoing treatment. Subash and Lavanya, the children of Sulochana also tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted in a private hospital.

After 25 days, Subash died whereas on Monday, Lavanya also breathed her last. Lavanya's husband Kiran Goud, died 10 years ago. Since then, she has been staying at her mother's place. Subash's wife Chandrika also got infected with coronavirus but she was at home and recovered. Subash's son also recovered from coronavirus. The hospital collected Rs. 80 lakh for treating three of the family but couldn't save any of them despite the outrageous fees.

Telangana on Monday reported 1,511 fresh coronavirus cases and 12 deaths. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state are 6,04,880. To date 3,496 people have died due to COVID-19. A total of 2,175 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,80,923. Telangana has 20,461 active cases.

