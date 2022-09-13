HYDERABAD: High Tension prevailed at the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday after hundreds of protestors stormed the area near the State Assembly, Indira Park, and the Telugu Talli flyover statue roads. A large number of police personnel were already deployed at the Assembly premises at the main entrance of the Assembly.

In a sudden siege, police were caught unaware after protestors’ belonging to several organizations surged towards the Assembly premises. Police arrested many people and took them into the police vans. The protestors were making several demands related to the establishment of the Reddy Corporation by the Reddy community which they said was long pending.

NSUI members were demanding that the Government solve the problems related to the fishermen in the State.

In another group of protests, the Singareni employees demanded that their issues be resolved. The VRAs were demanding that the pay scales be implemented. Members of the Teachers Association were also arrested and they were demands that GO No 317 be retracted by the Telangana government. They demanded that orders be issued for transfers and promotions of the teachers in the state.

VRAs also tried to lay siege to the Telangana Assembly. The police halted protestors marching to the Telangana Assembly near the Telugu Talli flyover in Indira Park.

It is worth mentioning here that VRAs have been staging protests across districts with a few even going on hunger strikes seeking a resolution to their problems. The Hyderabad traffic police also blocked the road from Telangana Assembly to Pragathi Bhavan after the VRAs staged a protest near the Assembly.

The police also blocked VRAs who were taking out a rally from Indira Park in Domalguda to the Telangana Assembly area. The cops also resorted to mild lathi-charge to control the crowd and many of the protestors were arrested and taken into police vans.

It is learned the VRAs in large numbers have arrived in Hyderabad from various districts of the state. They stated that they were forced to attack the Assembly as there was no favorable response from the Telangana government.

The Police also imposed Section 144 in the region after the situation turned worse. All the business establishments in the region were shut down after tension gripped the place. The police tightened security after learning that CM KCR's convoy would be blocked.

