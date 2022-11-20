Hyderabad: Hefty Fines for Wrong Side Driving and Triple Riding From Now

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police are planning to begin safety drives to prevent wrong-side driving and overloading of vehicles from Monday,November 21 to curb the number of accidents and on-road deaths.

According to the data, a total of 23 deaths were recorded due to negligent driving up to October 31 in 2022. Fifteen of the deaths were linked to wrong-side driving, while in eight instances, triple-riding on bikes was cited as the reason.

The police said that they will start a drive to educate commuters about wrong-side driving and triple-riding on bikes on November 21, and start levying fines from November 28.

They said wrong-side driving will attract a fine of Rs. 1,700 while Rs. 1,200 will be levied on those found triple-riding on bikes.

The traffic joint commissioner, A.V. Ranganath appealed to citizens to follow traffic laws for their safety as well as the safety of other commuters. He said that the special drives will ensure smoother traffic flow and a safer motoring experience.

