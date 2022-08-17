Hyderabad: Heavy Traffic Jam in Medchal Today Over KCR Visit

MEDCHAL: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the new integrated collectorate complexes at Anthaipally village, Shameerpet mandal in Medchal Malkajgiri districts, on Wednesday.

Officials have made arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to the two district collectorates, and a traffic advisory was also put out to avoid traffic jams. In view of the inauguration of the new Integrated Collectorate Complexes at Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings between 12 pm and 6 pm.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate. Collectorate Office towards service road underpass – Rotary II service road near Celebrity Resort – Kandlakoya Junction.

* At Rajiv Rahadari (DongalaMaisamma / BITS junction) towards Keesara and Gatkesar – Shamirpet Rotary -I near Rajender Dhaba – Leonia Resort Service Road – Keesara Road.

* At Alwal Mee Seva Golnaka – Sree Bakery – Ambedkar Statue Alwal – Alwal IG Statue – Loyola College – Suchitra Junction on NH-44 – Kompally Junction – Kandlakoya ORR Service Road –Rajiv Rahadari at Celebrity Resorts, Shamirpet.

