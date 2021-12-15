Hyderabad Health Officials to Inspect International School After Student Tests Positive

In an unfortunate turn of events, a student of DRS International school in Medchal-Malkajgiri District has reportedly tested positive for COVID 19. As per reports, 14 students have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

A source in the know told Sakshipost that the numbers are way higher than being revealed. At least 60 more students are feared to be infected with the virus.

The school has announced a break till Jan 3, as per the information received. Attempts to reach the school failed as there was no response.

Telangana government is expected to send health officials today to take stock of the situation.