Hyderabad: Head Constable Killed In Road Accident In KPHB Limits

In a very tragic incident, a police head constable was seriously injured and died. The incident took place at the KPHB police station limits. According to the reports, the deceased was identified as Eshwaraiah. The 45-year-old was working as the head constable at Shamshabad police station. The accident took place while he was returning home in his car after completing his work.

According to the police, "Eshwaraiah who was driving the car rammed the vehicle into the tipper and sustained serious injuries. He was immediately shifted to the hospital." On Wednesday morning, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

In another incident, the driver of a car died and 16 passengers in the TSRTC bus have been severely injured after a car rammed into a bus. The car and bus fell into the gorge. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday in Manthani Mandal of Peddapalli district. The deceased was identified as Thati Vineeth, a native of Kansaipeta. The injured passengers have been shifted to the government hospital in Manthani.