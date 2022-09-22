More than seven people were injured during a stampede that prevailed on Thursday morning at the Gymkhana Grounds, where thousands of people gathered to buy tickets for the India-Australia T20 match scheduled here for September 25.

Visuals of the stampede went viral on social media and television channels. There was one particular visual of an elderly woman who had fainted, was seen being helped by a policewoman who helped her breathe by performing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and other cops were seen rubbing her hand vigorously to help her regain consciousness.

For those who were curious to know who this brave and alert cop was who administered CPR to the 45-year-old lady who is now safe and out of danger, we have the deets for you.

Naveena who is attached to the Begumpet Police Station was the one who was quick to respond in all the chaos that prevailed at Parade Grounds and helped the woman identified as Rajitha and brought her to the side with the help of other cops. Speaking to Sakshi, Naveena said that she had no fear and that the only thing that came to her mind was to save the lady. She explained that the lady was having breathing difficulty and was thought to have died in the stampede. As we cops are trained in CPR I administered it and thankfully the woman regained consciousness, she said. The injured were taken to Yashoda Hospital and are said to be out of danger, she said.

About 20,000 people gathered at the Parade Grounds many who arrived at the early hours of the day. When the gates were opened it led to a stampede and chaos, where they all rushed inside at once in rush to purchase the tickets.

Cops who were unable to control the crowd had to resort to a lathi charge and people ran helter-skelter. There were many women in the line who had fallen down in the stampede and were crushed. Additional CP SD Chauhan rushed to the spot and the police brought the situation under control and the sale of tickets continued. Once the 3000 tickets were sold people standing in the queues were provided water and snacks by the cops and sent home.

Hyderabad is hosting the T20I international match after a gap of more than over two years. Meanwhile, Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud held a meeting the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and other officials over the incident.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Srinivas Goud Warns Against Black Marketing of Tickets