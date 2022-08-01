Hyderabad: Gun Firing In Madhapur, Realtor Shot Dead

A realtor was shot dead by a group of people at Neerus Junction which falls under Madhapur Police Station limits in the early hours of Monday. The dead was identified as Ismail. According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 am on Monday. The condition of another person, Jahangir is said to be serious. Police suspect that Ismail was shot from very close range.

A country made gun was used by Rowdy Sheeters - Mohammed and Jilani - and two bullets were recovered from the spot. It is said that a dispute over the purchase of land might be the reason behind the killing of the realtor. Police have registered a case and special teams have been formed to nab the assailants.

DCP Sandeep said that a rival group of Ismail has killed him. Jilani opened fire on Ismail. Two to three rounds of firing took place. He further stated that the real estate disputes are the reason for the murder.

