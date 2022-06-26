Hyderabad: Green Channel Provided For Transportation Of Live Organs From RGIA To KIMS

Jun 26, 2022, 13:23 IST
The Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police provided a green channel on Saturday night for the transportation of live lungs from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet, Hyderabad. The cops facilitated the transport of lungs from RGIA to KIMS hospital.


