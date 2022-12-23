HYDERABAD: Customers and vendors were in for a shock at the Friday weekly street market at Chaknawadi, when a portion of the road above a man Nala ( drainage system) caved in at the busy Goshamahal area of Hyderabad.

The road on top of the Nala collapsed 15 feet inward and many vehicles mostly auto trolleys, cars, and two-wheelers fell partially into the big crack in the road. As per reports, three people suffered minor injuries and there was damage to the vehicles which fell inside.

The reason for the road collapse is yet to be ascertained. However, it appeared as if the portion of the road which was laid on top of the drainage line could not endure the excessive weight caused by the heavy vehicular movement and people. Police officials rushed to the spot to inspect and rescue works by the Disaster Relief Force and the GHMC officials started to clear the vehicles that fell into the cave- in. Vendors have also started clearing the vegetables and fruits kept there for the market.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement in the locality has been stopped. As a safety measure, people living on the line of the Nala have been evacuated. Locals initially thought it was an earthquake and were in a state of panic for a brief period. Local MLA and BJP leader T Raja Singh came to the spot to inspect the rescue works and blamed the previous regime for not laying proper roads in the area. Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Talasani Yadav who also rushed to the spot said that there were illegal encroachments on either side of the road and heavy items were being kept there.The road will be closed and based on the engineer's reports the lane would be rebuilt again after removing the illegal encroachments, he stated.

This is not the first time that the Twin Cities have experienced cave-ins. Roads on the Tank Bund and other places have caved in and this occurs above the drainage streams in the City.

