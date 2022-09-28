Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh to Appear Before PD Act Advisory Board Tomorrow

Hyderabad: BJP leader and Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh will appear before the Preventive Detention (PD) Act advisory board tomorrow on September 29. .

The advisory board will question Raja Singh through a video conference. Singh's wife Usha Bai has already filed a petition in the Telangana High Court challenging the PD Act imposed against her husband.

In her petition, she said, "It is submitted that the present detention order came to be passed only to satisfy a section of people who are not public at large and this appears to have been only to appease them and not for any other reason." She also said that her husband was not given enough opportunity to represent his case before the advisory committee challenging his detention.

The MLA was arrested under PD Act on August 25 for making provocative remarks on Prophet Muhammad and has been lodged in Cherlapally central jail. Raja Singh was suspended from BJP for violating party rules after he released a video in which he passed derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad.

