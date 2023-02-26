Hyderabad: Gory Details Emerge in Naveen Murder Case

Briefing details of the sensational murder case, police said that Naveen and Krishna did their intermediate together at college in Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad. Both fell in love with a girl, however, Naveen was the first one to propose to her and she accepted the proposal.

After two years, Naveen and the girl parted ways and the latter got into a relationship with Krishna after he proposed to her.

Despite the break up, Naveen used to message and make calls to the girl which infuriated Krishna.

The girl also studied at the same college where Naveen and Krishna studied.

On February 17, Naveen and Krishna got into a heated argument while drinking alcohol in Abdullahpurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In a fit of rage Krishna strangled Naveen to death and beheaded him and removed his private parts, heart, and also chopped off the fingers.

Krishna allegedly took pictures of the severed body of Naveen and sent it to his girlfriend on WhatsApp.

Krishna himself surrendered before police on February 24.

