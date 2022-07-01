Hyderabad: Golconda Bonalu To Be Held Amid Tight Police Security

City Police Commissioner CV Anand paid a visit to the Sree Jagadamba Mahankali temple in Golconda to oversee preparations for the Bonalu festival on Thursday. During the festival, the Commissioner met with temple authorities and inspected the barricading, lighting, and accessibility at counters and lineups. He asked the temple management to inform the fort's control room about any objects or articles discovered on the premises.

He later inspected the procession route from Langar House to Golconda. Along the procession route, 800 police officers will be deployed, with the support of eight platoons of TSSP members. SHE team will be deployed in view of number of women devotees visiting the temple.