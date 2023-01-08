Hyderabad-Goa Bus Catches Fire in Kukatpally, Passengers Safe

Hyderabad: A private Goa-bound bus caught fire on Saturday night. However, all the passengers were safely evacuated from the bus in time.

According to the police, when the private travel bus was passing through the JNTU Metro Rail station, a biker saw the flames coming from the engine and immediately alerted the bus driver who promptly halted the bus and ensured the quick evacuation of all passengers from the vehicle.

Later, someone made a call to the fire control room and the firefighters from the nearby fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

Also Read: Scores Injured as Season’s First Jallikattu Event Gets Underway in Tamil Nadu