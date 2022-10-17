Hyderabad Girl Promoting Telangana-Korea Culture All Set To Purse Korean Studies At Ohio SU

HYDERABAD: Sree Ramya Krishna Govardhan, a young girl from the city who has been working towards the promotion and furtherance of India - Telangana - South Korea Language, Culture, Music, and Movies, etc., for a decade, is now going to be the first student from Telangana to have been accepted by Ohio State University, Columbus, USA to pursue East Asian Studies - Korean Language and Literature.

Founder and administrator of Hyderabad Kpoppers, the first India - Telangana - Korea Cultural organization in Hyderabad which she founded at the of age 13 and since then has been dedicated to promotion of Telangana - India - Korea Culture following which she also founded India's first ever registered Korean Cultural Society in 2018. She is self-taught in Korean Language since the age of 11 and is efficient in reading, writing, and speaking Korean Language. She has completed multiple Korean Language courses from Korean Universities/Institutions.

This feat of achievement for a Telangana girl happened because of the continuous support and guidance from the Government of Telangana's Director of the Department of Language and Culture Dr.Mamidi Harikrishna who has supported the promotion of Korean Language, Culture and Arts in Telangana.

Ramya and her team have organized many India - Telangana - Korea Cultural Festivals, Korean Film Festivals, All India Kpop Contest - Hyderabad Regional Rounds, and many more events through her organizations. Ramya said that her passion for the promotion and furtherance of the Telangana - India - Korea Culture is because of the two culturally rich countries India and South Korea which share many similarities in terms of values, culture, and history.

Ramya said that she will continue to promote India - Telangana - Korea Culture at The Ohio State University - Columbus, Ohio, USA to work for the Culture and Linguistic Heritage of our Country while simultaneously focusing on academic and organizational/societal activities in the USA & India.

Ramya thanked Dr.Mamidi Harikrishna, Kim Kum Pyoung, Former Director of Korean Cultural Centre India, The Staff, and Team of Korean Cultural Centre India - The Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Suresh Chukkapalli, Honorary Counsellor General of the Republic of Korea, Office of the Honorary Consulate of The Republic of Korea in Hyderabad - Phoenix Group, Korean Community of Hyderabad and her Organization/Society Members.