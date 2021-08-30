Hyderabad: Girl Flees Home Before Day Of Engagement Over Forced Alliance

In a very shocking incident, a girl left her home to avoid marriage. Going into the details, the parents of the girl fixed engagement but just a day before the engagement, the girl left her home to avoid the forced alliance.

A complaint was lodged in the Saifabad police station. On the morning of the girl's engagement, the mother of the girl was shocked to know that her daughter was missing. She immediately informed her husband and they searched for her. The parents found a letter written by their daughter in the room. In the letter, she mentioned that she was not ready for the marriage, so going away from the home and would return after one year. The parents of the girl immediately approached the police station and filed a missing complaint. Police are trying to trace the girl.

