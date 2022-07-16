Hyderabad: GHMC Plans To Provide Training For Unemployed Youth

Good news for the unemployed youth who want to get a good job. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to provide skill development training in different fields and skill upgradation training for the unemployed youth who belong to economically weaker sections (EWS).

The new employment programme is going to be taken up in collaboration with an NGO, Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF). Women and slum dwellers will be given more priority.

GHMC has decided to take up the training programme on a pilot basis from Serilingampally and based on the outcome, the programme will be implemented in more than 1,400 slums in a phased manner. Around 600 beneficiaries will be trained every year as part of the project. According to the GHMC many top firms have also collaborated with LCF and industries training centres will be set up in the HUDA colony in the Model Market building on a pilot basis.

The youth and women, selected for the programme will be given training including accounts executive, investment banking, software development and testing, web development, nursing assistant, electrician, beauty and wellness. Training will also be offered in IT and ITES including Java, Data Entry, non-voice Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), web designing, computer hardware etc.

The duration of the course ranges from three to six months and the training will be a mix of online and offline. The certification will be issued by LCF.

The skill development training will be given to the slum dwellers aged between 18 years to 35 years, based on the education qualification and skills.

The education qualification and the posts.

Accounts Executive - Preferably B.Com, graduation completed and the course duration is likely to be three months.

Beauty and Wellness - 10th class pass and the training period is 2 months.

Graphic designing and web designing - 12th class pass and the training period is 4 months.

Computer hardware and networking - 12th class pass and the training will be given for a duration of 6 months.

Electrician: 10th class pass and the duration of the training may vary from 3 months to 6 months.