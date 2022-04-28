Hyderabad: GHMC Imposes Fine On TRS Leaders For Putting Out Flexis

GHMC imposed fines on TRS leaders for putting flexies of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the occasion of the TRS party's plenary at the HICC on Wednesday.

Fines were imposed on Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLA Danam Nagender, TRS general secretary Kaleru Venkatesh, Corporators, former corporators, and several other TRS leaders by the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of the GHMC for erecting banners and flexies.

A fine of Rs. 1 lakh was slapped against TRS Leader Shaik Hameed. A fine of Rs. 50,000 was imposed on TRS leader Srinivas Yadav Erragulla for erecting banners in HiTec City. The Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) issued e-challans to the leaders.

