Hyderabad to Get EV Charging Stations

As the demand for electric vehicles increases, the demand for charging stations has also risen in Hyderabad and other Telangana regions.

Following the increased demand for charging stations, the Telangana government intends to enable private electric car charging stations to operate under the BOT model.

The distance between the two stations will be 5 kilometres in the city and 27 kilometres on the highway.

N Janaiah, the vice-chairman and managing director of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSERDCO), said rules for the establishment of 600 charging stations in the state are being developed.

Also Read: Telangana Haj Committee Announces Late Date for Application

TSERDCO has already begun construction on 138 electric car charging stations in Telangana. 118 of them will be in Hyderabad.

According to Janaiah, around 5,500 new electric cars have been registered in the last six months.

The increase in electric vehicles in Hyderabad might be attributed to the city's rising gas and diesel prices.