Hyderabad to get 2.8 km Long Steel Flyover at RTC Cross Roads

A 2.8 km long steel flyover is being built at RTC Cross Roads to help the city's progress and infrastructural development. This steel flyover, the city's longest, is scheduled to be finished in December 2022. This project is being worked on at a breakneck rate.

Work on this project began in January 2021, although it was expedited following the second wave of covid-19. The project is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 356 crore. It would be a four-lane, 16-meter-wide road from Indira Park to VST Junction, passing via NTR Stadium, Ashok Nagar, and RTC X Roads.

According to GHMC, approximately 75% of the foundation work has been finished. The building of the remaining foundations will begin when the GHMC relocates the subsurface utilities, which is projected to take two months. Work on 61 of the 81 foundations has been finished, with only 20 remaining. The Steel Authority of India is purchasing the materials needed for the project.