Hyderabad Gangrape: Former MLC Ramachandra Rao Vows to Fight for Justice to The Victim

Former MLC Ramachandra Rao demanded a CBI probe in the gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills last week. A total of five persons - including three juveniles - have been listed as the accused and the police have arrested all five.

Ramachandra Rao said that children of TRS and AIMIM leaders have been involved in the case, as a result, there will be some pressure on the police from the government. He further stated that strict action should be taken against those who have been involved in the crime. Ramachandra Rao also asserted that the visuals of the victim shouldn't be released according to the POCSO act and action will be taken against those who leak the pictures and videos of the victim. He vows to fight for justice for the victim.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped after she attended a party in a pub located in the Jubilee Hills area on May 28. The crime came to light after her father submitted a complaint to the police.

Joel Davis, the deputy commissioner of Telangana Police (West Zone) said that the accused were identified via CCTV footage and the girl's statement.

