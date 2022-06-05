Hyderabad Gangrape: Congress MP Manickam Lashes Out At BJP MLA For Releasing Victim's Image

Telangana Congress in-charge and MP, Manickam Tagore took to the micro-blogging site and slammed BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for releasing a video with images of the victim and the minor accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case.

In the tweet, Congress MP wrote, "One of the accused in the rape case is allegedly a MIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA’s son. By exposing the video, Raghunandan compromised both the case and the safety of the victim and her family. Is it because of the unholy nexus between TRS, BJP & MIM? Is their bond more important than justice to a minor girl?"

Manickam Tagore wrote, "Raghunandan Rao, you had shared the identification of Telugu daughter in the public domain against Supreme Court order for your political gains and we won’t allow the daughter of Telangana to be insulted by Sanghi’s / TRS / Majilis. We won’t Sanghi’s/ Majlis to do match fixing."

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five boys when she was returning home after a party in a pub on May 28th. The victim along with the other accused left the pub in a red Mercedes at around 5.45 pm on May 28th. All of them reached a cafe nearby and boarded an Innova. The girl was raped in a parked car at an isolated area and later she was dropped back at the pub at around 7:30 PM. Three accused, including two teenagers, have been taken into custody in connection with the case. According to the reports, one of the two teenagers arrested is the son of the local leader of the TRS party. Another accused, identified as Saduddin Malik, was arrested on Friday.

