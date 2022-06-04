Hyderabad Gangrape Case: Five Accused Arrested

In the Hyderbad Minor Gang Rape case, the second arrest was made on Saturday. Telangana Police on Saturday arrested the second accused. So far two accused have been arrested. One accused, identified as Saduddin Malik, was arrested on Friday and the other was Omer Khan. Today, the police arrested the three others as well.

West Zone DCP Joel Davis in a late night press conference on Friday said the suspect Saduddin Malik (18), a resident of Puppalguda in Manikonda along with Omer Khan (18) and three others had committed the offence in a moving car.

DCP narrated the sequence of the event. He said that the 17-year-old victim went to the pub along with her friends for a non-alcoholic party in the afternoon on May 28. After returning from the party she was in a state of shock and her father noticed this and kept her in a comfortable position. A few days later, her father filed a complaint as he came to know that she was molested by a few youngsters.

After receiving a complaint from the father on May 31, the Jubilee Hills police first booked a case for outraging the modesty of a woman under Section 354 and under the POCSO Act and took up an investigation.

"As a Standard Operating Procedure, she was sent for a medical examination and to the Bharosa Centre, where she revealed about the ordeal to women officials. A statement was recorded and forwarded to the Jubilee Hills police, after which the case was altered to gang-rape and other relevant sections of the POCSO Act," Davis said.

"We verified all cameras from the starting point at the pub from where she got into the car, to all the places where the car went until it returned to the pub, where the suspects dropped her back after committing the offence. All the evidences were corroborated with the victim’s statement and other details, leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect," the DCP said.

KTR took to his Twitter and wrote, "Outraged & shocked with the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad. Request Mahmood Ali, Telangana DGP and Hyderabad City CP to take immediate and stern action. Please don’t spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations."

Also Read: Telangana Inter Exam Results 2022 Date Confirmed