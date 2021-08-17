Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital Staffer, Friend Gangrape Sisters

In a shocking incident, a lab technician at Gandhi Hospital allegedly raped two sisters. Going into the details two sisters aged 38 and 40 from Mahabubnagar district have been locked in a room for four days. A man who was suffering from a kidney-related problem was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on 4th August. To help him, the wife of the person and her sister came to the hospital.

Now, the woman who accompanied her sister and brother-in-law to the hospital said that a lab technician named Uma Maheswar gave drugs laced drink to her and raped her. She further added that she was locked inside a room for four days, during which one of the friends of Maheshwar also raped her. She said that the lab technician had raped her elder sister as well. While the man was in the hospital, two women went missing.

The nephew of the victim inquired about the whereabouts of two women but he didn't get any information. He took his father and dropped him at his home and again came to the Gandhi hospital. He searched for his mother and aunt and later found his aunt at the hospital. She explained everything to her nephew. The victim said that she took the help of Maheshwar as he lost her way. She said that he repeatedly raped her and her elder sister. The woman approached Mahabubnagar police and they have sent her to Hyderabad. Police are in search of the victim's elder sister.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, G Naresh, inspector, Chilkalguda police station said that "The victim has been sent for a medical examination. We are also checking CCTVs at the hospital for more clues. All angles are being probed into."