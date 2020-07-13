HYDERABAD: There are 15,367 vacant COVID beds available across all the government hospitals in the state, health officials on Sunday.

The state-run COVID-19 designated Gandhi hospital which admits serious patients has 1,092 vacant beds, according to officials, as reported by a daily.

The government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 COVID-19 beds, of which 11,928 are isolations beds, 3,537 are oxygen beds and 1,616 are ICU beds.

Telangana has recorded 1,269 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 34,671 while eight persons succumbed to COVID-19 pushing the toll to 356 across the state. Of the new cases registered on Sunday, 800 cases are from the GHMC area, 132 are from Rangareddy and 94 cases from Medchal.

Also, 1,714 persons were discharged, taking the total tally of recoveries to 20,919.

India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, July 13. In the last 24 hours, 500 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection, taking the toll to 23,174, according to the Union Health Ministry data.