Hyderabad Function Halls, Educational Institutions May Turn Covid Care Centres

As the number of coronavirus cases in Telangana are increasing, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA& UD) Department is sketching out new plans to control the spread of coronavirus. The officials have already shortlisted banquet halls, function halls and educational institutions located in different parts of the city which can be converted into quarantine centres in case of emergency.

A GHMC zonal commissioner said that the idea behind shortlisting the halls and educational institutions is to use them in case of emergency. These centres will also have basic health infrastructure including oxygen cylinders apart from medical staff, he said



The senior officials stated that they had picked some educational institutions with good hostel facilities, adequate space and food facilities. It is further stated that it is very easy to shift the people to hostels if there is an emergency.

Following the submission of the list of banquet halls and educational institutions by the GHMC's six zonal offices, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar conducted a meeting via video conferencing to assess the situation. Kumar took stock of situations like micro-containment areas, disinfectant spraying, and sanitation.

Cyber Conventions in Kondapur, Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli and Malla Reddy Engineering College in Kompally were some of the places that have been shortlisted.

Residents' welfare organisations, which previously collaborated with the state government, have also extended their support.

Major (Retd) Shiv Kiran of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) said, "We are ready to work with the GHMC because representatives of resident welfare associations are well acquainted with people living in their respective localities and the government should use our services."