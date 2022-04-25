Hyderabad: Free Parking In These Areas of Old City For Ramadan

Just a few days left for Eid and the holy month of Ramzan is going to complete. A walk around Charminar and a night Bazaar in Old City is one of the things that most of the people would do during the month of Ramzan. The hectic activity will be seen in the markets during the holy month.

In view of heavy road congestion during Ramadan in the Old City, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has made free parking arrangements in a few places.

People can park their vehicles for free at these places -Unani Hospital premises, Khuda Stadium, Mothigally Pension Office, Mufeed-ul-Anam premises, Panch Mohalla Bus Stand. If anyone collects the parking fee then they bring it to the notice of the police.

Hyderabad comes alive during the holy month of Ramadan. Shopping continues till late at the night. One could find tasty dishes at different places. The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan was sighted on April 2 and the fasting started on April 3. Ramadan is one of the most important months for Muslims across the world. It is also called Ramzan and it is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. During the holy month, people observe fasting, and prayers and will involve in humanitarian activities. The end of the holy month is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.

