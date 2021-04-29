Hyderabad: Free Ambulance Service for Non-Covid Emergencies: Check Helpline Numbers

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Wednesday flagged off two free ambulance services for non-Covid-19 medical emergencies, thanks to technology services provider SmartIMS.



People who need medical checkups could make use of these facilities, which are free and available 24 hours a day. The ambulances are fully fitted with oxygen, Ventilators, and other emergency facilities. SmartIMS's partnership with StanPlus Red has made this possible. In non-emergency situations, senior citizens, pregnant women, and disabled people may benefit from this.

Bhagwat said “These ambulances will be active for the next two months under the Rachakonda Commissionerate region. I urge people to take precautions including wearing a mask, using sanitizer to protect themselves from Covid-19”



People in non-Covid-19 medical emergencies can call the Rachakonda Covid control helpline number 9490617234 or the StanPlus dedicated hotline number 1800 – 121911911 for assistance.

