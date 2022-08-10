Hyderabad: Four Arrested for Duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 Crore

Nacharam police along with Malkajgiri SOT team under Rachakona Police Commissionerate have arrested 4 persons in a bank fraud case on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by ICICI Bank Manager,Habsiguda branch that the fraudsters duped the bank by providing fake documents of a non-existent company "Living Interior Designs" and cheated to the tune of Rs 1.3 crores, the police launched an investigation and arrested four persons in connection with the case.

The police named Boda Srikanth, Banoth Suman, Bhukya Nagesh,Guddeti Goutham and Yadla Bikshapati as accused in the case.

Police seized 93 Debit Cards, 3 Credit Cards, One Volkswagen Car, 28 PanCards, 54 AadharCards, 24 Company Identity Cards, and 17 Cell phones from their possession.

