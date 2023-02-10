HYDERABAD: The Free Practice 1 for the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix Round 4 (Formula E race) which was supposed to get underway at 16:30 local time on Friday 10 February was delayed after public vehicles suddenly came onto the track. The organizers were shocked to see the vehicles coming onto the racing track.

As per reports commuters who were coming from another side forcibly opened the barricades and entered the track. The race organizers were apparently concerned about the security measures being taken.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have taken action against the traffic constables who were on duty for allowing public vehicles onto the track despite the restriction on vehicular movement around the track located at Hussain Sagar.

The incident took place with less than 24 hours to go for the opening practice session of the inaugural Formula E race which is being held in Hyderabad and in India for the first time. The 2.83 kms track has been set up around Hussain Sagar Lake, NTR Gardens, NTR Park, and Prasads' Imax. Traffic restrictions have already been in place since February 5 and will be in force till February 12.

The racing track has been praised by the drivers, and is fully ready, however, the race organisers Greenko and Telangana government were expecting teething issues, however, they did not expect the public vehicles to come onto the track despite all traffic restrictions.

