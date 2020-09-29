HYDERABAD: In connection to the suicide of realtor, Rachakonda police arrested former Assistant Sub-Inspector Bobbala Mohan Reddy alias ASI Mohan Reddy at Nacharam on Monday.

The businessman, Nagamalla Venkata Narsaiah, died in a hotel on August 28 at Nacharam. He had left a suicide note where he named Mohan Reddy and four others. While two were arrested, two are still at large, according to a daily. Mohan Reddy has around 12 cases registered against him by the police, CID and ACB. While he has been acquitted in four cases, in eight cases it is pending.

According to police, Narsaiah used to work in a cotton trading agency and later got into real estate along with his partners borrowing sum from them. Later, when he incurred losses, he could not return the money and moved an Insolvency Petition in court. They then threatened him that they will dispose off his properties and take back the money.

Later, Narsaiah’s neighbour ASI Mohan Reddy told him that for the time being he could register all his properties on his name and then take it back once the issue settles. However, he transferred all the properties of Narsaiah to his wife's name, which drove him to take the extreme step, police said.