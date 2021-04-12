Hyderabad: Footpath Dweller Brutally Killed In Jubilee Hills

A brutal murder took place at Jubilee Hills Road No:10 in Hyderabad on Sunday night. As per police details, Shiva a daily wage laborer, lived on a footpath. Shiva along with his friends Rakesh, Srinivas and David are said to have consumed alcohol on Sunday. After boozing, Rakesh and Srinivas left the place while Shiva and David remained there. At around 2.00 am, Srinivas came back to the place only to find Shiva dead. Shiva’s head was mutilated and his body was lying in a pool of blood.

Srinivas soon informed the local police. Jubilee Hills Police came to the spot and investigated the case. Police sent Shiva's body to Osmania Hospital for postmortem. Police suspect David to be the culprit and are trying to find him.