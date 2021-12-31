Hyderabad Flyovers, Roads Closed for Traffic Movement on December 31,

Cyberabad Traffic Police has imposed strict traffic rules in view of the New Year Eve celebrations. Flyovers and certain roads will be closed on December 31. As a result, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the Nehru Outer Ring Road will be closed to all light motor vehicles except those going to the airport. Similarly, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the PVNR Expressway will be blocked to all vehicles save those going for the airport.

From 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on December 31, several flyovers, including the Cyber Towers flyover, the Gachibowli flyover, the Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2, the Mind Space flyover, the Forum Mall-JNTU flyover, the Road No.45 flyover and the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, and the Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar), will be completely closed to all vehicular and pedestrian.

Other instructions issued by Cyberabad police include requiring drivers/operators of cabs/taxi/auto-rickshaw operators (contract carriages) to wear suitable uniforms and carry all required documentation. They were instructed not to refuse ride-on-hire to any member of the public, and a fine of Rs. 500 will be levied in the form of an e-challan for such refusal to ply. Citizens can file such complaints by texting 9490617346 with facts such as a vehicle, time, and location. If any pub, bar etc, will knowingly or unknowingly encourage their customers to drive the vehicle after consuming alcohol on their premises will be punished for abetting the crime.

The drunk and drive checking will be held across all the roads in Cyberanad limits. The vehicles will be taken for temporary safe custody on non-production of documents. Citizens must make their own arrangements for further travel if their vehicles are seized. Those who get caught drunk and drive will have DD charges filed against them, and they will all be taken to court in due course.

